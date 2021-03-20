Newport boss Michael Flynn has no issues with Leyton Orient’s winning goal

Newport manager Michael Flynn had no problem with referee Samuel Barrott overruling his linesman and allowing Conor Wilkinson’s winning goal to stand in Leyton Orient’s 1-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Irish striker tapped in Dan Kemp’s low cross from the left in the 61st minute to give Orient a Sky Bet League Two double over Newport this season.

“He wasn’t offside. There was nothing wrong with the goal,” said Flynn. “The referee had two big decisions and got one wrong and one right.

“It should have been a red card in the first half – Joss Labadie has been sent off for a lot less than that. It was a red card, but he got the goal right, he was bang on.”

Flynn was aggrieved that Oussey Cisse only picked up one of Orient’s five yellow cards for a tussle on the ground with Labadie in which he seemed to lift his hand.

Cisse did not come out for the second half as Orient continued to frustrate their hosts with a disciplined display that had at the heart of it their interim manager, the 39-year-old Jobi McAnuff.

He picked himself for the first time in his five games in charge and picked up a win at the home ground of one of his former clubs and was sure that Wilkinson’s goal would stand.

“I went to speak to the linesman to tell him I was pretty sure it took a nick off one of their players,” said McAnuff.

“I’ve got no trouble with officials consulting with each other and taking that little bit of extra time to come to the right decision.

“In our opinion they did and even though it was a narrow win, it was well deserved and another massive boost for us.

“Tactically we were absolutely spot on today. You also need desire and people to run about. Previously we haven’t had that.

“We looked refreshed today and the intensity was back in our game. To a man they covered every blade of grass.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do that if we hadn’t been able to recover. That performance was off the back of a solid week.”

As for Flynn, he was left to rue a lack of cutting edge in the final third of the pitch.

“We dominated the ball, it was just frustrating that we didn’t do enough with it. The decision-making in the final third was mind blowing,” said Flynn.

“I’m really frustrated. Our best source of scoring was from Mickey Demetriou in the second half and it’s quite worrying when your centre-back is the most creative player you have out there.”