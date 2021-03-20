Josh Rees brace earns Aldershot a point against Boreham Wood

Josh Rees’ second-half double earned Aldershot a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Boreham Wood.

Aldershot came close to the opener after 10 minutes but Gus Mafuta made a superb goalline block to deny Rees.

But it was Boreham Wood who went ahead four minutes later as the unfortunate Giles Phillips diverted Kane Smith’s driven cross into his own goal.

Aldershot equalised nine minutes after the break through Toby Edser after Harry Panayiotou’s cut-back but that shot across the bows sparked Boreham Wood into life again.

Straight from the kick off, Corey Whiteley fired in from distance after cutting in from the left to restore the lead.

It was 3-1 from the spot three minutes later as Kabongo Tshimanga converted after being fouled in the area.

Rees gave Aldershot hope again with a stunning volley after 64 minutes to cut the deficit to one.

He was on hand again to secure a point 12 minutes from time, tapping in from Mohamed Bettamer’s header.