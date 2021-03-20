Four-some Weymouth heap woe on relegation rivals Wealdstone

Weymouth boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Vanarama National League with a dominant 4-0 win over fellow strugglers Wealdstone.

The Terras took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Josh McQuoid, who headed home Sean Shields’ cross from close range.

McQuoid almost doubled his tally for the day in the 35th minute but he dragged his shot a yard wide of the target.

Weymouth made it 2-0 after 58 minutes, with Shields again the provider. This time his cross was deflected into the path of Brennan Camp, who smashed home a volley.

The impressive Shields deservedly got himself on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute with a delightful finish.

Shields then rounded off the scoring moments later after McQuoid’s shot was cleared off the line.