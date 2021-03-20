Niall Ennis double earns Plymouth win over Bristol Rovers

Niall Ennis scored twice in the first half for Plymouth as Ryan Lowe’s side ended a five-match League One losing streak with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

The former Wolves striker finished off a sleek Argyle move to put them 1-0 ahead on seven minutes.

Playmaker Conor Grant’s defence-splitting pass enabled recalled Adam Lewis to spin a cross over from the byline to Ennis, who coolly finished at the far post.

Lewis also teed up Ennis for his second goal on 45 minutes, crossing for the striker to swivel and fire home to give the Devon side a 2-0 half-time lead.

Rovers central defender Ed Upson was denied by a goal-line clearance by home skipper Joe Edwards and Argyle keeper Michael Cooper made a superb reflex save to keep out Luke McCormick’s deflected goal-bound strike.

Ennis came close to completing his hat-trick just after the hour but his angled drive smashed off the bar with Jordi Van Stappershoef beaten.

Joey Barton’s Rovers remain just above the bottom four.