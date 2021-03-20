Blackpool make it a hat-trick of wins on the road with Oxford victory

Blackpool boosted their play-off hopes with a 2-0 win at the Kassam Stadium to leapfrog Oxford and move 10th in Sky Bet League One with games in hand on all of the clubs above.

It was the Seasiders’ third successive away league win and came thanks to first-half goals from Kenny Dougall and Dan Ballard.

Dougall struck after 16 minutes when he was alert in the box to turn the ball in as the U’s failed to clear Luke Garbutt’s corner.

Three minutes before the break they converted again at a corner, Ballard heading home from Sullay Kaikai’s cross following a corner.

The impressive Kaikai went close with a 20-yard drive and a 30-yard free-kick that Jack Stevens got down on his knees to save.

Mark Sykes cleared off the line from Ballard before Blackpool went in front.

Oxford had more attacking purpose in the second half and Chris Maxwell saved from Olamide Shodipo and Dan Agyei.

But Blackpool were worthy winners and almost got a third, with Elliot Embleton’s shot glancing off the crossbar.