Scott Twine’s brace earns Swindon victory at Fleetwood

Swindon turned the form book on its head as an impressive 2-0 win at Fleetwood lifted them off the bottom of Sky Bet League One.

John Sheridan’s side ended a run of four straight defeats thanks to Scott Twine’s brace, while Fleetwood’s six-game unbeaten run came shuddering to a halt.

The Robins struck after five minutes when Twine met Matty Palmer’s through-ball before turning neatly and firing home from 12 yards.

Fleetwood almost replied within minutes when skipper Callum Connolly headed Dan Batty’s corner narrowly wide.

At the other end, Fleetwood defender James Hill was perfectly placed to clear Jack Payne’s goal-bound effort off the line.

Palmer fired a super shot inches off target from just outside the box as half-time approached.

The hosts were denied by the woodwork in the 53rd minute as Ged Garner collected Kyle Vassell’s pass before poking an effort against a post.

Twine struck again on the hour mark, pouncing on a rebound after Payne’s shot was blocked into his path by Fleetwood’s Jordan Rossiter.