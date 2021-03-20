John O’Sullivan quick off the mark to give Morecambe victory at Harrogate

John O’Sullivan’s early goal earned Morecambe a 1-0 victory at Harrogate in Sky Bet League Two.

O’Sullivan grabbed the only goal of the game with just 29 seconds on the clock and the Shrimps held on for maximum points despite Nathaniel Knight-Percival’s 75th-minute sending off for deliberate handball.

The early breatkthrough came after Carlos Mendes Gomes was released through the left channel by Liam Gibson.

The Senegalese striker’s eight-yard drive took a deflection and deceived home goalkeeper James Belshaw at his near post, with O’Sullivan appearing to make the final, decisive contact from close range.

The lively O’Sullivan charged clear through just before the quarter-hour mark but Belshaw smothered his shot and Mendes Gomes rattled an upright from 15 yards in front of an inviting goal.

A full-stretch Belshaw also managed to claw away Cole Stockton’s deft lob, while Aaron Martin missed the target with three excellent headed chances for the hosts either side of the interval.

Knight-Percival went on to see red after throwing up an arm to handle Belshaw’s long punt forward and, seconds later, Jack Muldoon’s header across goal from George Thomson’s corner struck a post for the hosts.

However, Morecambe held on to register their first clean sheet in 12 contests.