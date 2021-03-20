Sutton pegged back in stoppage time as Stockport level

Vanarma National League leaders Sutton were denied deep into stoppage time as promotion rivals Stockport snatched a 1-1 draw.

Midfielder Harry Beautyman’s 10th goal of the season looked decisive until substitute James Jennings levelled at the death.

Omar Bugiel failed to test visiting goalkeeper Ben Hinchcliffe with an early effort.

County’s recent signing Paddy Madden rattled the bar after 11 minutes but Sutton began to dominate and Bugiel fired over before Beautyman struck a post.

The breakthrough came 12 minutes after the break when Beautyman headed home after good work by Aaron Simpson.

Elliot Newby fired wide before Jennings earned County a point from a corner.