Joe Kizzi gives Bromley victory over Solihull Moors

Joe Kizzi’s late winner earned Bromley a 1-0 National League victory over Solihull Moors at Hayes Lane.

The first half was interrupted by a head injury to Bromley forward Courtney Duffus which required lengthy treatment and led to a five-minute pause in play.

The former Everton youngster was eventually deemed fit enough to continue and came close to giving his side the lead just before the interval when he curled wide as he looked to punish Ryan Boot’s poor clearance.

The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw until Frankie Raymond’s 78th-minute corner found Kizzi at the back post to head home his fourth league goal of the season.

The result lifts Bromley above Halifax into the play-off positions, while Solihull are now without a win in eight matches and sit eight points clear of the relegation zone.