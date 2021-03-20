Jake Reeves double gives Notts County victory over Yeovil

Notts County boosted their National League play-off push with a comfortable 2-0 win over Yeovil.

The two teams largely cancelled each other out in a tetchy first half, but Jake Reeves produced a moment of quality five minutes before the interval to break the deadlock from a long-range free-kick.

Adam Smith produced a sharp save to deny Jordan Barnett a second on the hour but the County full-back did double the lead in the 78th minute with another emphatic finish after Reeves teed up the chance.

Yeovil were unable to find a response, substitute Chris Dagnall shooting straight at Sam Slocombe from a late chance.