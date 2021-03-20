Charlton draw with AFC Wimbledon in Nigel Adkins’ first game at the helm

An entertaining contest between London rivals AFC Wimbledon and Charlton ended honours even after a 2-2 draw.

Charlton, playing under Nigel Adkins for the first time, took the lead through Jayden Stockley’s 10th-minute header, before Ryan Longman levelled five minutes later.

Diallang Jaiyesimi restored the Addicks’ lead midway through the first half, but the game’s star man Longman deservedly brought the Dons level.

Wimbledon had already gone close through Ayoub Assal before the excellent Liam Millar delivered a wicked cross for Stockley to prod home at the near post.

Longman showed strength and poise in the build-up to curling past Ben Amos for the equaliser, but Millar was soon at it again.

He cut in from the right to land a cross right on Jaiyesimi’s toes and he smashed past Nik Tzanev from six yards.

Mark Robinson’s men were much better after the break. Longman drilled one across the Charlton goal-line, before he latched on to a woeful back pass from Akin Famewo and tapped past a stranded Amos.

In a frantic finish, Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott crashed one against a post and Chuks Aneke did likewise at the other end, but neither side could force a winner.