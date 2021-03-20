Wes Hoolahan strike earns Cambridge victory over Forest Green

Wes Hoolahan struck the decisive goal as Cambridge beat Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Forest Green 1-0.

Cambridge missed a glorious chance to go ahead on 18 minutes when Paul Mullin was brought down in the box by Baily Cargill, but Mullin’s penalty was turned onto the post by Forest Green keeper Lewis Thomas.

Had he converted it Mullin would have broken the U’s record for league goals in an EFL season.

After 29 minutes it took a brilliant block to deny Hiram Boateng following Liam O’Neil’s incisive through ball, but seven minutes before half time they did take the lead.

Hoolahan received Jack Iredale’s pass and then skipped past Scott Wagstaff before firing low into the far corner.

Forest Green enjoyed sustained pressure after the break, with Callum Burton saving Aaron Collins’ effort on 64 minutes after he was teed up by Jamille Matt.

Odin Bailey crossed from the right, only for Collins to head wide unmarked from six yards 20 minutes from the end, leaving Rovers to slip three points below their opponents.