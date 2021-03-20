Grimsby leave it late at Mansfield to make it four draws in a row

George Williams rescued a late 2-2 draw for Grimsby in a thrilling finish at Mansfield.

The injury-ravaged Mariners remain adrift at the bottom of Sky Bet League Two with only one win in 17 games, but Williams’ superb late free-kick made it four draws in a row.

At the end of a scrappy first half, Mansfield deserved their lead, which came from a rocket finish by George Maris in the 20th minute.

Jason Law brought the ball inside from the left and found Stephen McLaughlin, who rolled a square pass that Maris smashed inside the left post first time from 25 yards.

A double change at the break lifted the Mariners and they were level in the 63rd minute as an unmarked Lenell John-Lewis buried a six-yard header from a Williams corner.

The Stags were ahead again four minutes later as Grimsby failed to clear a left-wing cross from Mal Benning and the ball broke for Law to slot home his first goal for the club inside the right post from seven yards.

However, a minute into added time Ryan Sweeney gave away a central free-kick and Williams picked out the top left corner from 25 yards to level the scores.

In the fourth minute of added time Williams headed a a left-wing cross against the post as the visitors almost stole an unlikely win.