Will Wright secures Dagenham victory at Altrincham

Will Wright’s wonderful winner helped Dagenham extend their fine recent run and put a further dent into Altrincham’s National League play-offs hopes following a 1-0 victory at Moss Lane.

Wright, who drilled a free-kick inches off target as half-time approached, made no mistake with his set-piece 11 minutes from time, finding the top corner with a stunning strike.

Daggers defender Kenny Clark earlier cleared a looping Ryan Colclough header off the line before Scott Wilson’s deflected effort went just wide at the other end.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw until Wright’s fantastic free-kick, which extended the Daggers’ unbeaten run to five games and made it one win in 10 for Altrincham.