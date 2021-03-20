Devante Rodney fires Port Vale to important victory over Colchester

Devante Rodney’s excellent strike earned Port Vale a precious 1-0 victory at fellow strugglers Colchester.

Vale took a 19th-minute lead when Rodney collected Tom Conlon’s pass and curled a superb right-foot shot past Shamal George and into the far side of the net.

Theo Robinson almost doubled the visitors’ lead five minutes later but could only send a weak shot straight at George in the six-yard box.

And although Noah Chilvers tested Vale keeper Scott Brown with a half-volley, the visitors were the better side.

Robinson’s looping shot flew wide of the far upright before half-time and George made an excellent save to deny Conlon at point-blank range just before the midway point in the second half.

Goalscorer Rodney was then desperately unlucky to see his low curled effort strike a post and come back out with 17 minutes remaining.

Substitute Aramide Oteh’s header was brilliantly tipped over by Brown after Courtney Senior’s fine run but Vale claimed a vital victory.