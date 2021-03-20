Bolton bounce back against Walsall to maintain push for automatic promotion

Eoin Doyle’s 79th-minute penalty completed a 2-1 Sky Bet League Two comeback win for in-form Bolton against 10-man Walsall.

Doyle’s 14th goal of the season earned Ian Evatt’s side a 10th win in 12 games after the visitors threatened an upset.

Teenager Sam Perry’s first senior goal – from a crisp left-footed 20-yard shot – gave Brian Dutton’s side a 28th-minute advantage.

Bolton were more threatening in the second half, with Declan John denied by keeper Liam Roberts and Ricardo Santos heading over.

Walsall, now without a win in 10 games, stayed in front until two key moments in six second-half minutes.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee levelled after 67 minutes, heading in his first goal since netting for the Owls against Bolton in October 2017.

Former Trotters defender Hayden White was then sent off by referee Sebastian Stockbridge for violent conduct against Oladapo Afolayan.

Walsall’s afternoon went from bad to worse as Lee was brought down by Mathew Sadler and from the spot Doyle moved Bolton to within one point of an automatic promotion place.