Chesterfield improve play-off hopes with victory at struggling Barnet

Tom Whelan and Adi Yussuf were on target as Chesterfield improved their Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a 2-0 win at second-bottom Barnet.

The visitors had chances to take the lead through Yussuf and Alex Whittle before they did make the breakthrough in the 10th minute when Jack Clarke found Whelan, who finished well with a low left-footed shot.

The visitors doubled their advantage less than two minutes into the second half when Yussuf tapped in after Barnet goalkeeper Aymen Azaze fumbled Akwasi Asante’s free-kick.

The Bees, with just eight home goals in their previous 14 matches prior to this contest, rarely threatened and their misery was complete when Ben Richards-Everton was dismissed in stoppage time for a foul on Nathan Tyson.