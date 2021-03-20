Keith Hill wants Tranmere to show no fear in promotion push

Tranmere boss Keith Hill says his side need to adopt a no-fear mindset after scoring two penalties to beat promotions rivals Exeter 2-1 at Prenton Park.

Former England striker David Nugent blasted home the first-half opener after a foul on Peter Clarke. The Grecians levelled minutes later when Joel Randall raced clear to score but pulled a hamstring in doing so and was stretchered off.

Tranmere were gifted another penalty after the break when Otis Khan’s cross was adjudged to have struck Lewis Page on the arm and sub Danny Lloyd stepped up to win it.

“There was disappointment at half time, but we shouldn’t fear the outcome,” said Hill.

“We are striving and determined to be successful. You can’t think about what might be or fear losing a game of football, you have to live in the moment, and that is how winners are built.

“It takes time and patience. Someone once said to me ‘how do you catch a butterfly?’ Well you don’t, if it’s meant to be then it will land on your shoulder.

“We have to relax in our performance and I thought we were excellent today.

“This isn’t about Keith Hill, it’s about the players. I’m trying to protect them because they are winners and I know what they are trying to achieve.

“We played against an excellent side. They are a League One side playing in League Two. The way that they do things and recruit through their own academy.

“I think it’s superb and that team could compete in League One. But they have to get promoted and that’s difficult. It’s not simple or everyone would be doing it.

“I love doing this job, I have no fear for myself. This is a wonderful football club and a wonderful group of players.

“We are challenging all the time. Huge Lloris said in the week that if you’re only included as a player when you start then there’s something wrong with the team. There is a squad and a unity and that is what’s right about this team.

“I’m really pleased with the attitude and the application. I’m pleased for the players who have been magnificent. We are in good form. “

Exeter boss Matt Taylor felt his side were unfortunate and was frustrated by the manner of the loss, and by what looks like a long-term injury to Randall.

Taylor said: “It’s hard to take, difficult to accept. I could get myself in trouble in terms of what I want to say but the lads tried their hardest and things haven’t quite gone our way.

“Randall looks sore, it was a great finish and I’m delighted he got the goal but it has come at a price and a costly one at that. It looks realistically like his season will be over.

“I have to be careful about the penalties, people will have to decide for themselves. I’ve complained before about referees and it doesn’t help us in any way, so I won’t mention my feelings on the referee.

“It was a really tough game, we had to be gritty first half and then for a 20-minute spell second half we started to get on the ball and looked like the better team. We gave the ball away cheaply and allowed the counter attack, then what has happened has happened.

“We have a young bunch who just couldn’t quite react. We fell short last weekend and we have fallen short again. You have to do everything you can to get back in the game but we were clutching and resorting to long balls against two experienced centre halves.

“The game was well balanced but it has gone against us so we have to pick the group up pretty quickly. This was an opportunity that we will feel hard done by but it is still a missed opportunity.”