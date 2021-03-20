Russell Martin hails MK Dons for ‘digging in’ against in-form Burton

Russell Martin was relieved to see MK Dons secure a third win in a row as his side hung on to win 2-1 against Sky Bet League One’s form team Burton.

The Dons looked to be cruising to victory just after the hour when Warren O’Hora’s close-range header doubled their lead after former Albion man Scott Fraser had netted from the spot following a handball from Tom Hamer.

But Hamer won his side a penalty with 15 minutes remaining, Lucas Akins firing home to set up a grandstand finish as Martin’s side resisted heavy late pressure.

“For the first 60 or 70 minutes until we concede the penalty, I thought it was an outstanding performance,” former Norwich defender Martin said.

“Not a huge amount of chances but a lot of control against a really difficult team to play against. Really direct and really aggressive. Some of the play in the first half and early second half was just brilliant. It was great to watch.

“You could see the players are enjoying it. They play together and the players connected and played with confidence and courage to play around a really aggressive press and a team that have been in such good form.

“The game went away from us in the last 20 minutes after the penalty which is understandable. They get renewed energy after scoring and are going all out to equalise and we had to show a different side. The guys had to dig in and I thought they did it brilliantly.”

Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink conceded that MK Dons were probably deserved winners on the day as their seven-match unbeaten run came to an end.

“We had better chances than them but they were better overall with the game itself,” he said. “But if you look at the chances then we had more than them. However good they were, however much better they were… especially in the first half they didn’t create.”

Hasselbaink reflected on the set-pieces that cost his side a chance to get anything from the game.

“The disappointment about it is that they scored their two goals both from a set-piece. One a penalty, the other a corner. The penalty we should do better but the boy pushed Tom Hamer in his back and he falls and hits the ball with his arm. It is a soft penalty,” he said.

“Nevertheless we didn’t really start playing until the last 30 minutes and that was a little bit late but it is a loss, it’s disappointing but as well as when we win I say that we can’t dwell on it and need to move on, this one we also can’t dwell because the games continue to come thick and fast.”