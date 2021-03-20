Hull boss Grant McCann settles for point from ‘difficult’ Shrewsbury clash

Hull manager Grant McCann insisted it was “a point gained” after his League One leaders were frustrated by Shrewsbury for the second time this season.

Nathanael Ogbeta’s free-kick hit the bar and went in off City keeper Matt Ingram to give the hosts the lead, before former Shrewsbury man Greg Docherty came back to haunt his old side with an equaliser on the hour mark.

McCann, whose team lost to Salop in the reverse fixture, said: “I think we’ve got to respect a point because it is a tough place to come, I said that in the week.

“Performance-wise we were not at our best but there is no point hiding behind it.

“In the second half I was pleased that after conceding we came back and when we scored there was only one side that looked like winning.

“But we will take the point, we have to see it as a point gained rather than two lost because it is a difficult place to come.

“It was frustrating with the ref blowing his whistle a lot, it was stop-start and I was surprised the three midfield players for Shrewsbury stayed on the pitch with the amount of fouls they were making.”

He continued: “On reflection and after watching it back it will be a point gained rather than two dropped.

“All the sides up the top drew but we have just got to take care of our own business, because we cannot control what everyone does, we just need to keep picking up points.”

Aaron Wilbraham, who continued as stand-in Shrewsbury boss in place of the absent Steve Cotterill, praised his side’s spirit and felt the result was a fair one.

He said: “It’s a great point and to take four points from the league leaders is a great effort from the boys, it shows how far they have come under the manager.

“In the end it was a fair point, we wanted to hold on but they are a good side and that was their 41st away goal of the season so it was a great effort from the boys.

“We showed great togetherness and team spirit as we always do. I was talking to a few Hull lads I know and they were shaking their heads and saying how they struggle to break us down because of our work rate.

“It was nice to take the lead with a great strike from Nat, he’s got that in his locker.

“He practices those a lot and fair play to the young lad for stepping up and delivering that type of free-kick.

“It looked to have come down and hit the keeper’s back so it looks an own goal which is unfortunate, but without the excellent free-kick there wouldn’t have been a goal.”