Winning is everything for Ryan Lowe

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was delighted as Argyle ended a five-match League One losing streak with a 2-0 home win over Bristol Rovers.

Striker Niall Ennis scored twice in the first half – in the seventh and 45th minutes – from Adam Lewis crosses to ensure Argyle got back on the winning track.

Ennis could have had hat-trick but his 62nd-minute shot came back off the face of the bar.

Lowe said: “The most important thing was getting the three points and it wouldn’t matter what the score had been, 3-2 or 2-0.

“Our aim is to win football matches so it doesn’t matter about clean sheets.

“If we had won the game today 3-2 the same messages would have been sent out, we would still have been made up.

“Fortunately for us we got a clean sheet for (keeper) Michael Cooper on his 50th appearance. So fantastic, so well done to him.

“We scored two good goals but at the end of the day you only get three points for it, so we’ll take them and move on.

“The thing is these five defeats have come in a short space of time. We’ve been playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday and so really – especially with all the travelling – there’s no time to work on things like we would like to.

“Look, it’s great to get that win under our belts but I think it’s been coming because we’ve been okay in the last three games.

“I know we haven’t won them but the performances have been okay and I thought the performance today was really good. The work rate was excellent and the way we moved the ball to create chances was tremendous.”

Defeat for Rovers means they are 20th, level on points with relegation rivals Swindon who Rovers host on Tuesday.

Rovers boss Joey Barton said: “We huffed and puffed at the end where we need to be more clinical and ruthless.

“And a combination of snatching at our chances and good defending on their behalf – they defended the goal with their lives – and that’s why they have taken three points today.

“That’s why those people who can unlock that door and put the ball in the back of the net are so difficult to come by.

“The goals we gave away were just abysmal. Any goals you give away are poor but the manner we gave them away and the times we gave them away.

“You can’t help the front side of the team unless you can keep the back door closed because it then takes the pressure off the lads at the other end.

“Effort and application in the second half, you know the lads kept fighting right until the end trying to get back in it but today it wasn’t good enough.

“We now go into a phase of 10 games where we are fighting for our footballing lives. The lads are fully aware of that. We are now looking at trying to climb a mountain for our League One survival.”