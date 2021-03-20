Steve Evans left feeling ‘sick’ after Gillingham blow two-goal lead

A crestfallen Steve Evans was left feeling “sick” as Gillingham surrendered an incredible start to drop points in a 2-2 draw with Doncaster.

Jordan Graham and Vadaine Oliver scored within five minutes as the in-form hosts made a flying start.

But Tom Anderson pulled one back and James Coppinger equalised on the 23-minute mark, leaving play-off chasing Evans aghast at how the game finished all square.

“I feel sick, really sick. It feels like a defeat to me, 100per cent, and it’s the same in the dressing room,” he said.

“Our supporters are entitled to be down. Everyone knows we started the game in great form.

“Jordan’s goal is a great finish, he composed himself and passed it into the corner, then Vadaine’s goal is a great volley.

“We were very comfortable in the game but in fairness to Doncaster they caused us some problems after that. Their confidence went from being on the floor to being very high.

“We’re disappointed as that’s two points left behind.

“Let’s look at the league tables with five games to go: that’s when it’s squeaky bum time for the managers with big budgets who have made all sorts of promises last summer.”

Evans feels that his players will rise to the occasion if they can finish in the top six.

“If we get into the play-offs, we’ll be in the Championship next year,” he added. “I’ve got the best squad for cup tie football.”

Graham fired the Gills ahead inside 85 seconds after Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones parried Kyle Dempsey’s shot, before Oliver volleyed home well.

Anderson met Coppinger’s cross for 2-1 before the evergreen Rover blazed into the bottom corner as the visitors kept hold of fifth place.

“Obviously the first few minutes weren’t ideal and we were climbing a mountain,” said Doncaster manager Andy Butler.

“We spoke to the players about switching on from kick-off – we knew what their game plan was going to be and we just didn’t defend the first two balls into our box well enough.

“But I have to say after that we were incredible at defending in our box. The number of first balls, second balls, headers and blocks that we won was great to see.

“They showed a great work ethic and togetherness. I’m not going to hammer the players for two mistakes in the box.

“I said to the staff on the sidelines at 2-0 that I thought we’d get back into the game. It showed the players’ desire to not let setbacks affect them. We spoke about that in training in the week.

“We can only control the controllables: once you’ve got the ball and how you control the game, and the way we moved through the ball through the thirds was really good.”