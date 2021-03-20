Hibernian boss Jack Ross happy to head home with a point

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admits he was content with a point at Livingston as the Leith side strengthened their grip on third place in the Premiership.

Visiting striker Christian Doidge ended his 15-game goal drought with an equaliser just before the break after Craig Sibbald had put the hosts in front.

Hibs are now seven clear of Aberdeen ahead of the five post-split matches.

And even though Hibs failed to build on Doidge’s goal in a dominant second-half display, Ross insists the result is still another step in the right direction.

He said: “We would have loved to win the game and people might say it was an opportunity to go further ahead.

“But it’s not easy to achieve success in this league and it wasn’t easy at this venue, against a good team.

“I felt before the game if we’d matched Aberdeen’s result we’d be in a good position going into the split.

“In the end, we have bettered it and a point puts us in a healthy position.

“The games are tough after the split but we are feeling good about ourselves.

“It was disappointing in a sense of not taking advantage of a dominant second half with the opportunities we created but pleased with how we played and given results elsewhere it’s another step forward for us in achieving our goal.

“The group is maybe slightly frustrated in not getting the result that maybe we deserved but I think overall happy and content as well.”

Fifth placed Livingston closed the gap on Aberdeen to five points and manager Davie Martindale has challenged his team to catch the managerless Dons.

Fourth place also guarantees a place in the new Europa Conference League.

Martindale said: “Why not try to overhaul Aberdeen?

“That’s the last game before the split, there’s five games to go with five points behind.

“We’ve still to play Aberdeen at home so it’s a fantastic carrot for us.

“The game against Aberdeen, if we can pick points up in that it’s anybody’s.

“It’s going to be tough but why can’t we do it?

“It’s probably a chance missed but it’s a point closer to Aberdeen, a point in the right direction.

“Jack Ross will say the same. They are a point further ahead of Aberdeen, we are a point closer to Aberdeen.”