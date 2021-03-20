New Charlton boss Nigel Adkins enjoyed touchline return in AFC Wimbledon draw

Nigel Adkins loved being back on the touchline and says he learned key lessons about his new players after Charlton’s 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Former Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United boss Adkins was taking charge of the Addicks for the first time and watched a Ryan Longman double cancel out Jayden Stockley and Diallang Jaiyesimi’s efforts.

Adkins has been out of a job since leaving Hull in 2019 and revelled in studying the squad he has inherited at Plough Lane.

The 56-year-old said: “It was very interesting and a great opportunity to see the players in operation.

“For me, it was brilliant to just be back involved and on the touchline. It’s certainly a very different experience from being sat in the stands or watching from home.

“And you get to have a go at the referee from close up!

“Fair play to Wimbledon – they did really, really well. They have become very difficult to beat since the manager has come in, and their change in shape caught us by surprise today.

“I thought we scored two good goals. We wanted to win and we put on a performance.

“We haven’t lost and it’s another point on the board and we are in the play-off (positions) with a number of the teams above us still to play.

“We were 2-1 up and we gave them a poor goal but we tried to get the win and put on offensive players, but you have to give Wimbledon a lot of credit.

“Now we have the international break and we have the opportunity to get on the grass and get to know them a lot more.”

Stockley gave Adkins a dream start to life as Charlton boss by scoring in the 10th minute, before Longman hit back for the Dons.

Liam Millar was a constant thorn in Wimbledon’s side and set up Jaiyesimi once again for Charlton’s second, before Longman’s strike midway through the second half meant it ended honours even.

The point ensures Charlton remain sixth in the League One table, while struggling Wimbledon sit 23rd and one point adrift of safety – with a game in hand.

Dons boss Mark Robinson hailed his side’s performance and hopes behind-the-scenes backing can fire them up the table.

Robinson, whose side drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Wigan in midweek, said: “It’s a much better performance and the change in shape from Tuesday helped us.

“You could see the intent today, and we certainly created plenty.

“Yes, it’s another draw but the performance is much better. We are still disappointed with the goals we have conceded, and they’ve given me the answers before I told them which shows they realise what’s going wrong.

“I had a really good chat with the chief executive in the week and the backing is there from everyone in the club, so we’ll just keep working.

“Coming into work with a smile on your face and a desire to work to the plan is so important now, and that’s what we’ll do on Monday.

“Like I said midweek, I believe we can win against any side in this division and we now have to start turning these draws into wins.”