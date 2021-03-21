Danny Welbeck urges Brighton to build on two wins in a week to reach PL safety

Danny Welbeck believes Brighton should not be in a relegation fight but admits there are “plenty more challenges ahead” despite a 3-0 win over Newcastle.

The former Manchester United forward doubled Brighton’s advantage with a well-struck shot into the corner six minutes in the second half.

Leandro Trossard’s curled opener had put the home side ahead before Neal Maupay’s 68th-minute volley sealed all three points and back-to-back Premier League wins.

“It’s been a very good week for us getting the two wins, especially with where we have been in the table,” Welbeck told the club website.

“Those performances against Southampton and Newcastle are the standard we want to set and build on.

“We’ve got a great group of players and we shouldn’t be where we are in the table, but that’s the harsh reality of the Premier League and playing at this level.

“We have relished the challenge of the last two games and we were ready on Saturday, but I am sure there are plenty more challenges ahead.

“We’re most pleased with the performance, that we were able to put that in and get the three points to show for it. The morale is very high in the dressing room.”

The result leaves Newcastle with just two wins from their last 18 league matches but PA news agency understands manager Steve Bruce retains the full support of owner Mike Ashley.

Bruce said after the game that he has to accept the defeat, and did not need a call from the owner to realise how far short the Newcastle performance had fallen from what is needed in a relegation battle.

“I accept without the call that that wasn’t good enough tonight,” Bruce said after the game.

“I have to accept that I’m the man in charge and of course the book stops with me. I’ll never shy away from that. I’ve been in it for 20 years so I understand the way it is.

“I don’t need any call to say that it was nowhere near good enough. I have to accept that and see what happens.”