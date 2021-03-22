Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly made a decision on his future. According to The Times, the 30-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal to join Barcelona at the end of the season. Wijnaldum has been on the radar of Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman since his appointment last year, but any potential deal was hampered by the club’s financial issues. However, Wijnaldum being out of contract at the end of the season means he will be able to join the Spanish giants on a free.

Harry Kane is believed to be privately considering leaving Tottenham in the summer. The Daily Star, citing The Athletic, says the Spurs striker has grown frustrated with the club’s lack of silverware, with Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly among the clubs linked with the England captain.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw (right) has reportedly earned a new contract (Clive Brunskill/PA)

The Daily Mirror says Luke Shaw is on the verge of being given a new contract at Manchester United. The 25-year-old defender had struggled at Old Trafford, but a stellar return to form this season has convinced club bosses to draw up a new deal, which is believed to include a pay bump to bring him in line with some of United’s biggest earners.

The Sun reports Crystal Palace are planning a move for Juventus defender Radu Dragusin. The 19-year-old has struggled for consistent playing time in Italy and could slot straight into the first team at Selhurst Park if a free transfer is agreed at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Juventus are chasing Everton’s Moise Kean (Michael Regan/PA)

Moise Kean: Juventus are eager to lure the Everton forward back to the club, according to Italian publication Tutto Juve.

Juan Musso: The Udinese goalkeeper is set to rebuff offers from Inter and AC Milan to join Roma, reports Spanish outlet Todofichajes.