Mansfield’s Ollie Clarke a doubt for Forest Green clash

Mansfield are monitoring Ollie Clarke ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Forest Green.

The skipper was rested for the 2-2 draw with Carlisle on Saturday, with boss Nigel Clough saying it was due to “an accumulation of the knocks and things that he’s had”.

Oli Sarkic, having come off late in the Carlisle game with a hamstring issue, will be assessed this week and is expected to be out for around three to four weeks.

Clough hopes George Lapslie, sidelined of late by a hamstring problem of his own, will return to training this week.

Forest Green have midfielder Elliott Whitehouse back available.

Whitehouse sat out Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Cambridge as he served a one-game ban following his red card against Harrogate the previous weekend.

Defender Jordan Taylor-Moore (broken arm) could make his return to action this week.

Ebou Adams and Dan Sweeney continue with their recoveries.