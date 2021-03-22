Carlisle lose injured Brennan Dickenson for Leyton Orient visit

Brennan Dickenson will miss Carlisle’s League Two clash with Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

The midfielder suffered a nasty-looking knee injury in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Stevenage.

The 28-year-old had only recently overcome a serious hamstring injury, and must now wait to discover the prognosis on his knee.

Defender Rod McDonald will miss Orient’s visit through suspension after his red card on Saturday.

Interim Orient boss Jobi McAnuff will weigh up whether to select himself again, having started Saturday’s impressive 1-0 win at Newport.

The midfielder made his first appearance in a month in Wales, and could be in the running to feature again.

Goalscorer Conor Wilkinson is likely to retain his starting berth.

Long-term absentees Lee Angol and Adam Thompson will be missing again for Orient.