Michael Bostwick could return for Burton against Shrewsbury

Burton will check on the fitness of Michael Bostwick ahead of their home game against Shrewsbury.

Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is hopeful that the 32-year-old can return to the centre of defence after missing the last three games through injury.

Bostwick’s return would allow Michael Mancienne to move into midfield, possibly at the expense of Terry Taylor.

While Danny Rowe is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem, Tuesday night’s match may come too soon for the midfielder.

Shrewsbury will be forced to make at least two changes following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hull.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has linked up with Montenegro for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Latvia, Gibraltar and Norway, while Brad Walker suffered a groin injury at the weekend.

Harry Burgoyne will play in goal in Sarkic’s absence, while David Davis is expected to be recalled in midfield.

The Shrews will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to four league games, while avoiding defeat will keep Town above Burton in the table.