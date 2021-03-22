Midfielder James Olayinka set to return for Southend against Walsall

Southend midfielder James Olayinka will be back in contention for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League Two match with Walsall.

The on-loan Arsenal player has been out since mid-January due to an ankle injury.

Shrimpers midfielder Terrell Egbri could make his first appearance this year after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Harry Lennon, Nile Ranger, Nathan Ralph and Lewis Gard remain long-term absentees.

Walsall will be without Hayden White and Tyreik Wright at Roots Hall.

Defender White begins a three-match ban after being sent off during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bolton, while on-loan Aston Villa winger Wright is on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Defender Dan Scarr remains sidelined due to a calf injury.

Saddlers forward Rory Holden, who has not featured since December 19, is close to a return from a knee issue and will be assessed.