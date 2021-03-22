Matty Virtue likely to miss Blackpool’s clash with Peterborough

Blackpool will almost certainly be without Matty Virtue for the visit of Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury in the weekend win over Oxford and is set to undergo a scan due to some swelling in the area.

Daniel Ballard is unavailable after being called up by Northern Ireland, but fellow defender Daniel Gretarsson is in contention to return, having been sidelined since January because of injury.

CJ Hamilton, Kevin Stewart, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine all remain sidelined.

Harrison Burrows is back in contention for Peterborough.

The midfielder made his first start in over a month in the win over Portsmouth last week but, as a consequence, he missed Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Rochdale because of fatigue.

Fellow midfielder Sammie Szmodics came through an hour against Dale unscathed after missing the Portsmouth fixture because of injury.

Siriki Dembele is still nursing a problem but should be available, while Jack Taylor (hamstring) and Ronnie Edwards (thigh) will miss out once again.