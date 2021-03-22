Dylan Bahamboula to miss Oldham’s game against Exeter

Oldham are without Dylan Bahamboula for the rearranged visit of Exeter in Sky Bet League Two due to international duty.

The midfielder will miss at least two games for Keith Curle’s side after linking up with the Congo squad.

With Ian Lawlor injured, Laurie Walker is set to remain in goal after his emergency loan was extended for another week.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ben Garrity and Sido Jombati are battling back to fitness but Zak Dearnley, George Blackwood and Marcus Barnes face extended spells out.

Exeter winger Joel Randall is out after suffering a serious hamstring injury in Saturday’s defeat at Tranmere.

Randall is likely to miss the remainder of the season after being hurt in the act of scoring and carried off on a stretcher at Prenton Park.

Defender Sam Stubbs and midfielder Randell Williams both continue to train after injury but may not yet be ready to feature.

Stubbs is still to make his debut following his January move from Fleetwood.