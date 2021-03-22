Kevin Van Veen a doubt but Jordan Clarke available for Scunthorpe v Bradford

Scunthorpe could make changes for Tuesday’s visit of Bradford in Sky Bet League Two, with Kevin Van Veen a doubt.

The forward was withdrawn during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Southend due to a knee injury and will be assessed ahead of the midweek clash.

Boss Neil Cox is already without Harrison McGahey (thigh), George Taft (ankle), Olufela Olomola (knee), Jordan Hallam and Aaron Jarvis (both hamstring), while Mason O’Malley is away on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Scunthorpe will have captain Jordan Clarke available after his appeal against the red card he received against Southend was successful, while Emmanuel Onariase could return following a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Bradford may have Billy Clarke back after he missed last weekend’s stalemate at home to Oldham with a muscle problem.

The experienced Clarke sustained the injury in training but the Bantams are missing several players.

Bryce Hosannah and Zeli Ismail (both hamstring) are long-term absentees while Harry Pritchard (back), Callum Cooke (hip) and Lee Novak (knee) face a battle to play again this season.

Joint-bosses Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars recalled captain Richard O’Donnell for the 0-0 draw with Oldham and he is expected to continue in goal.