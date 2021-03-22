EFL remains hopeful Carabao Cup final will be played in front of fans

The English Football League remains hopeful that this season’s Carabao Cup final can be played in front of fans, the PA news agency understands.

Next month’s Wembley match between Manchester City and Tottenham was not on the Government’s original list of potential pilot events, in line with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The FA Cup final, to be played three weeks later on May 15, is to be used as a test event, and the EFL has been campaigning for its showpiece final to also have fans present on April 25.

A decision could even come this week and, were it to get the green light, Government restrictions would limit the attendance at the Carabao Cup final to a maximum of 10,000.

And the PA news agency understands the EFL is confident it can safely deliver a final with supporters in the stadium.

However, it is also understood that there remains a doubt over whether City fans would be allowed to travel from Manchester to London due to the coronavirus restrictions.