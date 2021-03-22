Liam Craig on course to break St Johnstone record after signing new deal

Liam Craig is on course to become St Johnstone’s record appearance holder after signing a new contract.

The 34-year-old has signed a one-year extension, 48 hours after helping Saints secure an eighth top-six finish in 10 years.

The midfielder is 15 games away from former team-mate Steven Anderson’s 441-match total.

The former Falkirk and Hibernian player told his club’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign. The biggest thing – I say it to the younger players – is to enjoy every day.

“I’m enjoying it as much as I ever have. It’s great to be playing alongside a young group of players who have so much potential.

“If I can give them any advice or help along the way on and off the park, then brilliant. I take a lot of pride in still playing at this level.”