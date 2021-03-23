Mansfield and Forest Green share entertaining goalless draw

Mansfield had the edge on chances but were unable to find the killer blow in a pulsating 0-0 draw with title hopefuls Forest Green.

A thrilling first half saw Jamie Reid twice testing Rovers keeper Lewis Thomas in the first seven minutes, while on 18 minutes Jordan Bowery set up Harry Charsley but he shot into the side netting.

Rovers began to have more joy and Nicky Cadden and Aaron Collins fired wide while Aidan Stone was alert to catch Chris Stokes’ lofted effort from a 27th-minute corner. Jamille Matt then headed wide under pressure as the half ended goalless.

Thomas made two fine saves in succession on 50 minutes as he pushed away efforts from George Maris and then Reid.

Stone was even more impressive as he dropped to his right and, one-handed, turned aside a close-range Matt header from a Cadden cross on 58 minutes.

Nine minutes later Thomas had to come out and block a Jason Law effort in a one-on-one.

A minute from time Thomas was down to deny Bowery, with Stokes then heading off the line as the loose ball looped goalwards.