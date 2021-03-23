Sutton maintain push for promotion with victory against Bromley

Vanarama National League leaders Sutton’s charge towards the Football League continued with a 3-1 win at Bromley.

United made it 11 games undefeated thanks to a Mark Cousins own goal, Harry Beautyman’s penalty and Isaac Olaofe’s third and stay four points clear of Hartlepool at the summit with three games in hand.

They took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes as Beautyman pulled back to Craig Eastmond, whose effort cannoned off the underside of the bar and went in off the unlucky Bromley keeper Cousins.

The lead was doubled early in the second half when Beautyman converted from the spot after Olaofe was tripped before the latter raced clear to make it three.

Jack Bridge got one back for Bromley, who remain in the play-offs.