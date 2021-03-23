Jerry Yates scores twice as Blackpool beat Posh to break into play-off places

Jerry Yates bagged a brace as Blackpool beat Peterborough 3-1 to climb into the Sky Bet League One play-off places for the first time this season.

Yates saw his first-minute opener cancelled out by Joe Ward’s stoppage-time strike in the first half.

But Yates and Luke Garbutt both scored within seven second-half minutes as Blackpool made it 10 unbeaten.

Yates got Blackpool off to a flyer when he drilled home from 20 yards out for his 15th goal of the campaign.

Demetri Mitchell and Yates were both off target as Blackpool continued to dominate.

Sam Szmodics blasted wide for Peterborough in the 24th minute, before Siriki Dembele had a shot blocked.

Ward volleyed into the bottom corner to level for Posh seconds before half-time.

Yates restored Blackpool’s lead with a 52nd-minute penalty after Jordan Thorniley’s strike was handled by Ethan Hamilton.

And Garbutt wrapped up the points with a deflected strike following a short corner in the 58th minute.

Boss Darren Ferguson was booked for ranting at referee Bobby Madley after he waved away penalty shouts when Szmodics went down on 82 minutes.