Tranmere hit back to claim a share of the spoils after trailing at Colchester

Tranmere recovered a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Colchester.

Tranmere’s Paul Lewis saw his header brilliantly saved by Colchester keeper Dean Gerken as the visitors pressed early on.

But the U’s took a 30th-minute lead through skipper Harry Pell, who netted from close range after Jevani Brown had headed Ryan Clampin’s cross in the six-yard box.

Brendan Wiredu then spooned over an open goal from three yards but Gerken denied Danny Lloyd, whose wonderful curled long-range effort smacked against a post, minutes later.

Tranmere keeper Scott Davies foiled Wiredu just after the break.

But Colchester doubled their lead in the 55th minute through Wiredu, who converted Pell’s low cross from close range.

However, Tranmere reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute through Lloyd, who smacked home from the spot after Tommy Smith had handled Lewis’ effort in the area.

And the visitors completed their comeback five minutes later when Jay Spearing’s deflected low effort from the edge of the area from David Nugent’s lay-off flew in.