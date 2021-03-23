Wednesday, March 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Josh Hancock bags brace as Altrincham see off lowly King’s Lynn

by Press Association
March 23 2021, 9.19pm
Josh Hancock scored twice against King’s Lynn (Adam Davy/PA)
Josh Hancock scored twice against King’s Lynn (Adam Davy/PA)

Josh Hancock netted a brace as Altrincham claimed a comfortable 3-0 National League victory over struggling King’s Lynn at the J Davidson Stadium.

The hosts took the lead through Hancock’s header in the 14th minute, moments after their crossbar had been struck by a Simeon Jackson shot.

Early in the second half, Jackson then once again sent an effort against the bar with Hancock netting soon after, this time via a deflected free-kick.

That was in the 57th minute, and – two minutes later – James Hardy added Altrincham’s third with a cool finish.

More from The Courier