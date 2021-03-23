Grimsby grab vital win as Luke Spokes strike downs Barrow

Luke Spokes fired Grimsby a relegation lifeline with a 71st-minute goal to earn Paul Hurst’s side a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win at in-form Barrow.

The Mariners remain bottom despite a first victory since February 23.

But they are now seven points adrift of the Cumbrians, who could have moved 13 clear had they achieved a club record-equalling fifth successive win.

Spokes settled a drab encounter in spectacular style, lashing in a 20-yard left-foot shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Grimsby, who kicked off on a run of four draws, were 1-0 winners when the sides met at Blundell Park last November.

In search of a vital double, the Mariners fashioned the better first-half chances in a game spoiled by the blustery conditions.

Elliott Hewitt, Rollin Menayese, Lenell John-Lewis and Stefan Payne all managed shooting opportunities though Barrow keeper Joel Dixon remained untroubled.

Leading scorer Scott Quigley fired over from Barrow’s best chance after 55 minutes as the big striker and his team-mates suffered a rare poor 90 minutes.