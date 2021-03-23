Wednesday, March 24th 2021 Show Links
Alex Whittle wins it for Chesterfield at Aldershot

by Press Association
March 23 2021, 9.20pm
Chesterfield’s Alex Whittle scored in the 27th minute at Aldershot (Adam Davy/PA)
Alex Whittle’s first-half effort proved the difference as Chesterfield won 1-0 at Aldershot.

A Spireites counter-attack in the 27th minute saw Jack Clarke cross from the right and Whittle fire the ball beyond Mitch Walker.

The home side were thwarted by a fine Grant Smith save in first-half stoppage time as he kept out a volley from Toby Edser.

Chesterfield moved up a place to 10th in the Vanarama National League table, two points behind seventh-placed Bromley.

