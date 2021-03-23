Alex Whittle wins it for Chesterfield at Aldershot

Alex Whittle’s first-half effort proved the difference as Chesterfield won 1-0 at Aldershot.
A Spireites counter-attack in the 27th minute saw Jack Clarke cross from the right and Whittle fire the ball beyond Mitch Walker.
The home side were thwarted by a fine Grant Smith save in first-half stoppage time as he kept out a volley from Toby Edser.
Chesterfield moved up a place to 10th in the Vanarama National League table, two points behind seventh-placed Bromley.
