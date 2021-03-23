Dave Longwell hails Shrewsbury players following narrow victory away to Burton

Shrewsbury first-team coach Dave Longwell hailed his side as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Burton in League One.

Goals from Curtis Main and Harry Chapman put Shrewsbury in the driving seat before Sean Clare pulled one back for Albion on the hour mark.

“It’s a fantastic result for us and a big three points,” said Longwell.

“Obviously, Burton have been on a really good run and I think it’s a really big result for us to come here tonight and get the victory.”

Main claimed an unusual first goal as Nathanael Ogbeta’s deflected cross bounced awkwardly in the box and there was some doubt whether Main actually got a touch but Longwell was adamant.

“Of course Curtis is claiming it,” he said.

“He definitely got a touch. Even if he didn’t he will claim that he did but he got a touch. It is well deserved for him because he was outstanding tonight. I think his all-round performance deserved to get that goal and we are delighted for him.

“We were up against a really strong physical team and Curtis was up there on his own at times getting good support from Chappy and Gossy but it was a really hard-fought game.

“We expected that from Burton tonight. We knew they were going to be tough opponents and we knew how they were going to play and Curtis exemplified how we want to play in regards to the attitude and the work rate and it is a big result for us.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was disappointed to see his side lose 2-1 at home for the second time in four days after a tiring run of games that had seen them pull seven points clear of the League One drop zone.

“Shrewsbury is a very difficult team to play against,” he conceded.

“They keep a lot of people behind the ball. They are not a team that should go one up against you because then it is very hard to break them down. You need to score the first goal against them.

“The first goal that they score was a big mistake from us. We need to clear the ball. We started ever so well and then when you get a goal against you know that your back is against the wall.

“I think mentally we have some tired people. Don’t get me wrong, it has been a very good two months but you can see that people are tired so the international break on Saturday will do us good. We had to play this game tonight as there was no other date for us to fit it in.”