Brian Dutton feels Walsall were lucky to get a point at 10-man Southend

Walsall head coach Brian Dutton felt the Saddlers were fortunate to pick up a 0-0 draw at struggling Southend.

The second from bottom Shrimpers played the final 23 minutes with 10 men after Sam Hart was sent off for a poor challenge on Derick Osei Yaw.

But Dutton still thought Walsall, who have now won just once in 17 games, were lucky not to lose.

“It was a fortunate point for us,” said Dutton.

“Southend were the better team and probably deserved all three points. We’ve got away with one and I’m not happy in the slightest.

“It’s a big learning curve again but I have to say Tom Leak was outstanding. For a young lad to come in for his EFL debut in a high-pressure game like that, was outstanding.

“It was a stand-out man-of-the-match performance and it looked like he had over 100 League games not just one. He was a credit to his family and everyone at Walsall Football Club.”

Walsall remain 20th in the standings, eight points above second from bottom Southend.

But both sides showed just why they have struggled in recent weeks during a largely drab encounter.

Southend, who have failed to score in six of their last seven games, came close to opening the scoring when Timothee Dieng headed Hart’s right-wing corner against the crossbar in the first half.

In reply, the Saddlers’ Josh Gordon sliced an effort wide of the right post when well placed before the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Hart was sent off for a high and late challenge on Osei Yaw.

The Shrimpers wasted a decent chance late on when Dieng headed Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s free-kick over the crossbar from 12 yards before skipper John White saw an injury-time volley pushed wide of the left post by Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

But manager Mark Molesley insists his team will continue to fight despite being six points from safety.

“It’s another slap in the face but we’ll keep getting up and keep on fighting,” said the Shrimpers boss.

“I can’t ask any more from my players and they’re giving everything.

“All we did with 10 men was attack and I felt like there was only going to be one winner out there.

“The more the game settled down I felt we got on top but we haven’t put those half chances away.”

The Shrimpers were hindered by the red card to Hart but Molesley confirmed the club would be appealing against the decision.

“I’ve had a nice chat with the referee but I’ve watched it back and I don’t think it was a red card at all,” said Molesley.

“We will try and appeal that one.”