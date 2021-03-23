Moussa Diarra on target as Woking ease relegation fears with win at Wealdstone

Woking moved further clear of the National League relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Wealdstone.

Moussa Diarra scored the only goal of the game four minutes from time to move 10 points clear of danger.

Diarra tapped home after the Wealdstone defence could not cope with Woking substitute Jonte Smith.

Dennon Lewis had Wealdstone’s best chance but he shot straight at Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross as they went down to a third straight defeat.