Bath sign former England fly-half Danny Cipriani on extended one-year deal

Danny Cipriani will begin his Bath career in May after signing an extended one-year contract that includes the end of the current season.

The former England fly-half left Gloucester in December having played just one match of the 2020-21 campaign and joins his fourth Gallagher Premiership club having also spent spells at Wasps and Sale.

“Bath have a clear ambition and drive that aligns with my own. They want to achieve something special as a team, they want to win. That was a very appealing vision for me,” Cipriani said.

Rhys Priestland’s departure for the Cardiff Blues at the end of this season means Cipriani will become Bath’s frontline fly-half.

“I’ve been really focused over the past three months on improving my running efficiency and kicking, while looking for a club that matches my ambition. It’s clear that Bath offers that opportunity,” Cipriani added.

“We talked about what I could bring to the club and what Bath were looking for in a fly-half – someone who could be part of an attacking mindset, who could help unlock that aspect of the game and inject additional pace and vision – complementing the quality in the team.”

Cipriani won the last of his 16 England caps in 2018 and alongside Owen Farrell and George Ford he is one of only three fly-halves to have played under Eddie Jones.

The 33-year-old oversaw Gloucester’s attack during his two-year stint at Kingsholm, where his success earned him the Rugby Players’ Association player of the year award for 2019.

“Danny’s abilities are evident – his game understanding and management are exceptional, as is his skill set in the backline,” director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

“He has a real eye for detail around the attacking shape and I’m confident that he will bring an exciting dimension to our game.

“We have made no secret of our recruitment in this key position. Our process, as with all recruitment and contracting decisions, has been thorough and diligent and we are now incredibly excited to be able to announce the recruitment of Danny.

“I have no doubt that Danny will become a valued member of our playing group and become an ambassador to the younger players coming through the pathway just as Rhys has so well over the seasons.”