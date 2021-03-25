Russell Martin could opt to make changes when MK Dons host Doncaster

MK Dons manager Russell Martin admits he is going to have to consider making changes soon, as he plans for the visit of Doncaster.

Martin has named the same side for the last four matches and that group is on a run of three successive wins.

However, a number of his men have been playing with knocks, and Martin is wary of pushing them too hard.

Ethan Laird and Josh McEachran both played last weekend after overcoming injuries but neither managed more than 75 minutes in the win against Burton.

Doncaster midfielder John Bostock is set to return from a groin problem after missing the last three matches.

On-loan Southampton winger Josh Sims has returned to his parent club for treatment after suffering a recurrence of a nerve problem in his left leg.

Midfielder Matthew Smith is absent as he is on international duty with Wales.

Jon Taylor (ankle) and Tyreece John-Jules (hamstring) remain the only long-term absentees.