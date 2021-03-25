Peterborough waiting on Siriki Dembele ahead of Accrington clash

Peterborough hope to have Siriki Dembele available for the League One clash with Accrington.

Dembele has been struggling with a back problem in recent weeks but boss Darren Ferguson hopes he will be fit at the weekend.

Jack Taylor (hamstring) and Ronnie Edwards (thigh) are ahead of schedule in their return, but are not expected to be fit.

Ferguson is set to stick with under-performing goalkeeper Christy Pym despite a spate of recent errors.

Accrington will be without Dion Charles.

Charles is on international duty with Northern Ireland so he will play no part as the Reds try and kickstart their play-off push.

Colby Bishop, Joe Pritchard and Seamus Conneely are all expected to miss out with injuries.

Boss John Coleman said on the club website: “Colby, Seamus and Joe Pritchard are not far off but this week might come too soon. We have got to be mindful that we still have quite a few games to play and you don’t want to rush people back, get them back for one game and then lose them for the rest of the season.”