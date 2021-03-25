Viv Solomon-Otabor doubtful due to knee problem before Ipswich clash

Wigan’s Viv Solomon-Otabor is a doubt for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Ipswich.

The winger missed the 3-1 loss at Accrington last weekend because of a knee problem.

Gavin Massey has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the hamstring injury he sustained in the previous match against AFC Wimbledon: Tom Pearce, Chris Merrie and Kyle Joseph are also sidelined.

It remains to be seen if Curtis Tilt, who is on international duty with Jamaica, will be available.

Ipswich, managed by former Wigan boss Paul Cook following his appointment earlier this month, look set to be without James Wilson.

Cook has said defender Wilson “will struggle for the weekend” after having some fluid drained from his knee.

Mark McGuiness, currently on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s, is also likely to miss the game at the DW Stadium.

And Troy Parrott is a definite absentee, with the striker away with Ireland’s senior squad.