Randell Williams pushing to return to contention for Exeter

Exeter manager Matt Taylor is hopeful Randell Williams will be in contention to return from injury against Salford this weekend but the winger will not be rushed back into action.

Taylor revealed Williams, who has not featured since Boxing Day due to a stress fracture of his fibula he suffered in training, still has some “discomfort” in his leg.

But Williams has trained this week and has an outside chance of taking his place in the matchday squad, as has defender Sam Stubbs, who is yet to make his Grecians debut following his January move from Fleetwood because of a knee injury.

Winger Joel Randall is likely to miss the remainder of the season because of a serious hamstring injury.

Gary Bowyer will take charge of Salford for the first time following Richie Wellens’ exit from the club earlier this week.

The Red Devils on Wednesday installed Derby Under-23 boss Bowyer as manager until the end of the season, just two days after it was announced the club had parted company with Wellens by mutual consent.

While Wellens had overseen Salford’s victory in the rearranged Papa John’s Trophy final, a run of just one win in eight matches – and none in four – spelled the end even though he had only taken charge last November.

Midfielder Darron Gibson has been out injured since October and is a long-term absentee.